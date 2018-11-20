Software Engineer (Android)

Software Engineer (Android) (Cape Town)

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Android Mobile Developer to join our team in Cape Town and be part of the mobile team and building the best possible mobile experience for our customers.

Help shape the mobile eCommerce landscape in South Africa and work on apps that are consistently in the top 5 of their respective category in the app store, with thousands of active daily users.

You will:

– Help design, develop and refine new features

– Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:

– Be accountable

– Creative

– Solution-based

– Flexible

– Take pride in your work

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Leader

Requirements

– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

– Experience with Fragments.

– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.Desirable Skills

– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

– Any iOS native development experience

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

For candidates applying for this job, if you do not hear back from us within 14 days, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position