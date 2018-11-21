Fire Systems Consultant

Overall purpose of the job:

The purpose of the Fire Integrated Solutions Consultant (Specialist) is to source and generate business focusing mainly on Fire Detection and Gas Suppression solutions and the Service and Maintenance thereof. The incumbent’s solution selling to include, but not limited to, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression, Servicing & Maintenance and Remote Monitoring contracts

Duties & Responsibilities:

– Identify and develop sales opportunities, incorporating extensive cold calling activities, in order to maximise growth within the Commercial, Mining and Industrial Sectors

– Achieve sales targets at approved margins

– Preparation of quotes and proposals

– Account Management

– Acquiring thorough in-depth trade and competitor knowledge

– Pipeline and Forecast management

– Technical liaison with regards to installation and communication with all concerned to ensure successful delivery of installation.

– Ability to read drawings, and apply compliant solutions

– Understand and manage own deliverables, scope and good time management

– Work effectively within a dynamic team environment

– This position requires flexibility with regards to travelling.

Minimum qualifications and experience:

– At least five (5) year’s Fire Industry related integrated system sales experience

– Working knowledge and application of SANS10139, SANS322, SANS246, SANS1475, SANS369-1, SANS369-2

– At least FDIA design qualified. Commissioning would be an advantage. SAQCC registered

– Sales experience in the security industry an advantage

– Knowledge of Fire Industry and related electronic equipment to include Fire Alarm Systems, Gas Suppression Systems, Portables and Servicing and Maintenance requirements

– Experience of carrying out fire risk assessments, audit and due diligence inspections of existing buildings

– Selling experience at management level with a proven track record

– Excellent report writing and communication skills, be collaborative, be creative, enthusiastic and engaging

– Computer Literate (MS Office)

– Reliable transport

– Valid driver’s licence

– Valid passport

– Willing to travel within the borders of South Africa as well as Sub-Saharan Africa and Abroad when required

Skills and Attributes:

– Customer focused

– Confidence

– Excellent communication and presentation skills

– Drive for results / consistent deliverer

– Entrepreneurial

– Business acumen / strategic vision

– Agility

– Accountability

– Collaborative

– Resilience

– Work under pressure in a fast moving growth environment

Learn more/Apply for this position