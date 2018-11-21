Intermediate Analyst Developer (PL/SQL)

Intermediate PL/SQL Analyst Developer – Oracle – Upto R55,000 per month

My client who has recently expanded their business based in Cape Town are looking for intermediate PL/SQL Analyst Developers who are strong individuals who have a great understanding of programming and maintenance.

This client also has great benefits such as medical aid and pension alongside company incentives as well as other training and events! The opportunity also offers fast career growth for any individuals who are highly motivated.

Intermediate PL/SQL Analyst Developer required skills:

Previous development experience

Ability to develop and implement systems

Understanding of Oracle PL/SQL

Extensive experience of PL/SQL

Understanding of relational databases

Ability to work within deadline timeframes

Any exposure with C# or C++ is desireable

