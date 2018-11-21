Java Developer

Responsibilities

– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.

– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.

– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

– Produce technical and user documentation.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– 5 Years of general development experience.

– 3 Years exposure to financial/retail.

– Strong problem solving skills.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Ability to take responsibility.

– Ability to work within a team.

– Effective planning and organisational skills.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Deadline driven.

– Self-skilling and ambitious.

– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.

– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.

– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns.

– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework

– Understand full application life-cycle.

– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST.

– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration.

– Experience with relational databases.

– Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have.

– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures.

– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

