Java Developer

Responsibilities
– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.
– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.
– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
– Produce technical and user documentation.
Key Competencies and Qualifications
– 5 Years of general development experience.
– 3 Years exposure to financial/retail.
– Strong problem solving skills.
– Excellent communication skills.
– Ability to take responsibility.
– Ability to work within a team.
– Effective planning and organisational skills.
– Ability to work under pressure.
– Deadline driven.
– Self-skilling and ambitious.
– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.
– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.
– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns.
– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework
– Understand full application life-cycle.
– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST.
– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration.
– Experience with relational databases.
– Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have.
– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures.
– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.