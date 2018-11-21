.Net Developers

We are looking for 4 Developers 2 for Cape Town and 2 for Sandton, however the Johannesburg developers will first go to Cape Town for a couple of weeks when they initially join. This is a 6 month contract

Main Responsibility

My client is looking for aspirational self-starting developers to take on this exciting new opportunity. 3+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.

Our environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications.

The main responsibilities include:

– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.

– Participating in design and planning sessions.

– Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.

– Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

– Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.

– Testing and deployment of new development.

Skills/competencies and experience:

– .Net MVC, Angular 1 or 2 and nice to have Sitefinity

– An understanding of relational database structures.

– Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

– A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

– Attention to detail and quality.

– Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

– Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

– Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

– Good communication

