.Net Developers

We are looking for 4 Developers 2 for Cape Town and 2 for Sandton, however the Johannesburg developers will first go to Cape Town for a couple of weeks when they initially join. This is a 6 month contract
Main Responsibility
My client is looking for aspirational self-starting developers to take on this exciting new opportunity. 3+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.
Our environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications.
The main responsibilities include:
– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.
– Participating in design and planning sessions.
– Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.
– Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
– Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.
– Testing and deployment of new development.
Skills/competencies and experience:
– .Net MVC, Angular 1 or 2 and nice to have Sitefinity
– An understanding of relational database structures.
– Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
– A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.
– Attention to detail and quality.
– Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
– Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
– Strong analytical & mathematical skills.
– Good communication