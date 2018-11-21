Software Engineer Team Lead (Merchandising/Marketing)

Software Engineering Team Lead (Merchandising/Marketing)

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Technical/Team Lead to join their team in Cape Town.

They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join them. They offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

They seek to employ Exceptional Minds, people who are:

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume;

– Competitive. Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only in business hours…

– Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

– Not averse to risk;

– Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

– Self directed, taking action based on own initiative;

– Collaborative.

– Thorough;

– User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective;

– Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

Are you an Exceptional Mind if so come and join us!

You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours… You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.

The position reports to the Software Development Manager (eCommerce)

Your responsibilities will include:

We are looking for an experienced software development team lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team.

As the development lead you will lead a group of developers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building Front-end, Backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, and working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Basic Qualifications

– Degree in Computer Science or engineering

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

– Experience working within an Agile and Devops team, and an advocate of that culture

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

– Solid Web and Front-end Development experience with PHP, Html and Javascript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

– Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

– Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

– Experience mentoring and developing others technically

Preferred Skills

– Post graduate degree preferred

– Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

– Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

– A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

– An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practises

– Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc

– Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms

– Experience with building Restful API web services

