Back End Developer

A dynamic and innovative digital tycoon is seeking a passionate Node.js professional to assist their team of high-flyers in delivering quality software solutions across an assortment of digital platforms. Qualification:MatricDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (Highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experience with Node.jsPrior exposure to the following:JSONRESTful APIsSocket.ioMongoDBAWSKnowledge of the following would be advantageous:ReactJS, AngularJSReact NativeRedux Job Description:This exciting and career-enhancing opportunity calls for an ambitious Back End Developer to design and implement web API architectures while developing and maintaining sound back end software systems and robust applications. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information, please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028962.

