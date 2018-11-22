Business Analyst

A prestigious name in the financial services industry is seeking a seasoned Business Analyst to join their dynamic team of experts in ensuring the business requirements are successfully and optimally met. Qualification:MatricAccredited Business Analysis DiplomaDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' commercial Business Analysis experience within a financial environmentPrior exposure to SDLC, analysis methodologies and process disciplines Job Description:This riveting role requires effective communication skills and a problem-solving approach in producing business requirements and case specifications, defining needed changes for existing processes while actively liaising with all relevant business stakeholders.

