Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Professional Business Analyst Career opportunity with a Global Tier 1 Business based in Cape Town working as a Business /Data/ Process Analyst on a variety of interesting projects.

Preference will be given to appropriately qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates, in accordance with the Business’s commitment to Employment Equity.

The BA role reports to the Head of Projects and requires that the you spend your time as a business /data/ process analyst on a variety of projects. The size and scope of projects ranges from small to large.

Education:

– Tertiary qualification in Business Systems, IT, Computer Science, Mathematics, Accounting, Business Science , or equivalent

– IIBA or Business Analysis diploma

– Agile training or certification

Experience:

– 5 to 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in the financial services industry

– Proven experience in multiple project disciplines, e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid

– Proven experience in agile thinking and delivery

– Proven experience in change management

– Proven experience of working and analysing in an Investment Management environment is an advantage

– Proven experience in project managing and business analysis of small projects

– Proven experience of working and analysing digital transformation projects

Responsibilities

Business Analysis

– Determine when and how to modify a selected approach as necessary in order to apply an appropriate level of rigor and best meet the needs of the area of analysis

– Adapt approach as required to adjust to changing conditions and meet new challenges

Elicitation of Requirements

– Use a variety of techniques to accurately elicit requirements when stakeholders are focused on solutions, or are biased, or do not know or understand the scope of the analysis area

– Ensure that elicitation results link to the business goal/owner and can be measured or decomposed to measurable requirements

Requirements Analysis

– Clearly express and document stakeholder desires and/or current organizational state using a combination of textual formats, models, diagrams, and matrices

– Understands appropriate use of various analysis techniques and approaches

– Define the requirements in terms of business, processes and functional requirements

– Creates detailed Business Requirement Document or User story and translate it into functional specifications.

– Provides analytic support by coordinating data extraction from various databases and data interpretation.

Solution Assessment & Validation

– When multiple solutions are available, effectively evaluate which option will deliver the greatest business value

– Proactively seek to identify how users have adapted and/or modified the solution and why

– Define the high level design of the solution using textual formats, models, diagrams, and matrices

Testing Analysis

– Participates in Integration Testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Functionality Testing.

– Clearly define test cases with the business users

– Map test cases to requirements

– Provide input to the test requirements in terms of data, environments, tools and test approaches

– Review, access and resolve test defects

Competencies

– Strong technical and analytical skills incl. process and data analysis

– Ability to work in a collaborative environment using an agile approach

– Ability to adapt to change

– Ability to be agile, flexible and responsive in thinking and delivery

– Self-motivation and energetic

– Strong interpersonal skills

– Attention to detail

– Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills

– Strong documentation and specification skills

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Understanding of Investment Management landscape

– Strong knowledge of applicable methodologies, tools, standards, and procedures

– Demonstrated decision-making abilities

– Ability to perform under pressure

– Ability to work independently and self-managing

– Ability to project manage delivery

If you’re looking for a rewarding Business Analyst Career move with a Professional Global Business with a wonderful people culture, working on a variety of interesting projects, then get in touch with your CV for an opportunity to interview with the COO and Head of Projects.

Learn more/Apply for this position