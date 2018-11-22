C#.Net Developer

Are you an experienced Software Developer?

Do you have at least 3 yrs C# .Net experience?

Do you live in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town?

Would you like to work in Bellville and enjoy flexible working hours?

If this is you then please contact me for a confidential discussion (email address)

More about the role:

Delivering enterprise level software development services for over 20 years my client is seeking a skilled intermediate to senior

developer to join their team as soon as possible.

You will join a team that consults on, designs and develops high volume, online and/or offline financial and operational transaction systems and with extensive expertise in business analysis, standards development, telecoms technology, POS, mobile and smart card development.

Required skills: C#, ASP.NET, MVC.NET, Javascript/HTML/CSS and SQL

Advantageous skills: ReactJS/AngularJS Frameworks as well any experience with Android development.

