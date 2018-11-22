|
ENVIRONMENT:
A global innovative finance platform seeks a highly skilled C# Web Developer to share in its vision to deliver leading Saas Communication via cutting-edge web & mobile solutions utilised by top corporates and service providers. You must have a relevant Software Development tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, and worked with the following tech: C#, .NET Framework, SQL Server. You also require proven technical, architectural, and Agile environment knowledge as well as Angular, JQuery, JavaScript, CSS/CSS3, HTML/5.
DUTIES:
Working in an established JSE company with a dynamic team you will be expected to –
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –