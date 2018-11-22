ENVIRONMENT: A global innovative finance platform seeks a highly skilled C# Web Developer to share in its vision to deliver leading Saas Communication via cutting-edge web & mobile solutions utilised by top corporates and service providers. You must have a relevant Software Development tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, and worked with the following tech: C#, .NET Framework, SQL Server. You also require proven technical, architectural, and Agile environment knowledge as well as Angular, JQuery, JavaScript, CSS/CSS3, HTML/5. DUTIES: Working in an established JSE company with a dynamic team you will be expected to – Guiding, contributing and development of a variety of technically challenging projects.

Provide direction into our scalable web-based solutions deployed in a large cloud environment, as well as play an influential role in implementing leading technologies. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development required. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a Developer of web-based solutions.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with Microsoft Technologies, including: C# .NET Framework SQL Server

Proven Background/Knowledge of: Technical and Architectural contribution to new and existing products. Software Design and Architecture. Working

