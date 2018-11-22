Intermediate Software Developer (Front end) (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities:
– Report to the Software Team Lead within the Research and Development department.
– Develop and support software for the Vehicle Telematics industry.
– This role is primarily to develop and maintain web and mobile software applications for internal and customer use.
Skills and experience:
– Good graphic design and CSS skills
– Minimum 4 years development experience using the following technologies
– Angular and Bootstrap
– HTML5 and CSS3
– Typescript
– JavaScript
– jQuery
– C#, ASP.NET
– SQL Server
– Advantageous skills:
– Entity Framework
– NET MVC
– WebAPI
– DevExpress Components
– Test Driven Development
– REST based web services
– JSON
– Agile Software Development Methodologies
– SSRS and SSIS
Minimum qualifications:
– Tertiary qualification in Software Development or related field (BSc Computer Science, Diploma: Info Tech or equivalent)
Personal attributes:
– Must be able to work independently
– Strong problem-solving skills
– Self-motivated and enthusiastic
– Innovative, creative and entrepreneurial
– Good communication skills
– Ability to work well under pressure.
Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.