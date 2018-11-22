Intermediate Software Developer (Front end) (RecruiTech)

Responsibilities:

– Report to the Software Team Lead within the Research and Development department.

– Develop and support software for the Vehicle Telematics industry.

– This role is primarily to develop and maintain web and mobile software applications for internal and customer use.

Skills and experience:

– Good graphic design and CSS skills

– Minimum 4 years development experience using the following technologies

– Angular and Bootstrap

– HTML5 and CSS3

– Typescript

– JavaScript

– jQuery

– C#, ASP.NET

– SQL Server

– Advantageous skills:

– Entity Framework

– NET MVC

– WebAPI

– DevExpress Components

– Test Driven Development

– REST based web services

– JSON

– Agile Software Development Methodologies

– SSRS and SSIS

Minimum qualifications:

– Tertiary qualification in Software Development or related field (BSc Computer Science, Diploma: Info Tech or equivalent)

Personal attributes:

– Must be able to work independently

– Strong problem-solving skills

– Self-motivated and enthusiastic

– Innovative, creative and entrepreneurial

– Good communication skills

– Ability to work well under pressure.

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

Learn more/Apply for this position