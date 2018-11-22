K2.Net Consultant Developer – Intermediate (RecruiTech)

Experience:

– Candidates should have at least 3 years’ experience in K2

– Good general knowledge of Software Engineering using Microsoft tools

– At least some knowledge of Hardware/Infrastructure pertaining to that software delivery

– Core skills within C# and SQL Server

– Good knowledge of SharePoint / MOSS – current requirements do include a large amount of SharePoint work

– Good general knowledge of Windows Server environments

– Previous consulting experience useful but not essential.

Education:

– BSc/ Diploma in IT

– Most recent, updated K2 Certification

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

Learn more/Apply for this position