Mid – Snr C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:
An exciting, entrepreneurial company, specializing in GPS is looking for enthusiastic Mid and Snr C#.Net Developer developers looking to forge a career utilising the Microsoft stack, with an emphasis on .Net. They are looking for talented people who can get things done, contribute effectively to a team dynamic, and are willing to embrace a strong process infrastructure. Ultimately, you will be expected to contribute to extending & maintaining their software. The company offers a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills. Whilst being dedicated to all things coding, they also provide time to relax and have fun.
REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor / Honors Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ equivalent NQF 7/ relevant experience.
Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
Application development within the web environment
ASP.Net and C#.Net/VB.Net [will be required to maintain code in VB.Net]
Structured Query Language
Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
Working knowledge of JavaScript (jQuery and Angular an advantage)
Proficiency in:
Visual Studio 2010 or later
MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
IIS 6 or later
Case management
Version control
Exposure to GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)
ATTRIBUTES:
Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges
Must be able to work in a dynamic, changing environment
Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
Strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive
Good communication skills (written & verbal)
While we woul