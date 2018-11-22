QA Automation Engineer

Grow your career at one of South Africa's leading Financial Services companies. If an onsite gym, free lunches, flexi hours and opportunities to study further sounds enticing to you, click apply below. Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years' Automation Testing ExperienceWeb and Mobile Test Automation Tools ie Selenium, AppiumImplementation and maintenance of automation testsYou can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to programSQLYou know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E) Job Description:This is a sterling opportunity for a passionate Quality Assurance Engineer to undertake all system test related activities in support of the business requirements for the provision of new and updated systems.Undertake functional and integration testing, and liaison with third-party suppliers to ensure appropriate test coverage. Undertake Quality Assurance checks during third-party supplier and internal developments to ensure that only 'fit-for-purpose' code is delivered into test environments owned by the test team.

