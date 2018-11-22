ENVIRONMENT: Take ownership of the entire development and execution process as the next Snr C#.Net Developer sought by a fast-paced & innovative foodie platform. Your core role will range from adding implementation details in the planning phase to implementing the changes. The ideal candidate requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or similar technical field or equivalent demonstrable experience, at least 3 years’ experience in Software Development and your tech toolset must include any or all of the following: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5, MVC Core, MySQL & PostgreSQL. DUTIES: Design, develop and modify modules based on functional and system requirements.

Participate in the testing process through unit tests and bug fixes.

Participate and contribute in daily scrum meetings as well as sprint planning sessions.

Generate and maintain technical documentation.

Provide technical support and assistance to the Support staff and/or liaise with clients as and when it becomes necessary. Build and manage a team of developers. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar technical discipline; or equivalent demonstrable experience is preferred. Experience/Skills/Attributes – 3-5 Years of experience as a Software Developer.

Previous experience developing with and using any or all of the following is essential: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5 MVC Core.

Proficiency in relational databases (