Snr C#.Net Developer
Nov 22, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
Take ownership of the entire development and execution process as the next Snr C#.Net Developer sought by a fast-paced & innovative foodie platform. Your core role will range from adding implementation details in the planning phase to implementing the changes. The ideal candidate requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or similar technical field or equivalent demonstrable experience, at least 3 years’ experience in Software Development and your tech toolset must include any or all of the following: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5, MVC Core, MySQL & PostgreSQL.
DUTIES:
- Design, develop and modify modules based on functional and system requirements.
- Participate in the testing process through unit tests and bug fixes.
- Participate and contribute in daily scrum meetings as well as sprint planning sessions.
- Generate and maintain technical documentation.
- Provide technical support and assistance to the Support staff and/or liaise with clients as and when it becomes necessary. Build and manage a team of developers.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar technical discipline; or equivalent demonstrable experience is preferred.
Experience/Skills/Attributes –
- 3-5 Years of experience as a Software Developer.
- Previous experience developing with and using any or all of the following is essential: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5 MVC Core.
- Proficiency in relational databases (
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related