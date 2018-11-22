Snr C#.Net Developer

Nov 22, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Take ownership of the entire development and execution process as the next Snr C#.Net Developer sought by a fast-paced & innovative foodie platform. Your core role will range from adding implementation details in the planning phase to implementing the changes. The ideal candidate requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or similar technical field or equivalent demonstrable experience, at least 3 years’ experience in Software Development and your tech toolset must include any or all of the following: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5, MVC Core, MySQL & PostgreSQL.

DUTIES:

  • Design, develop and modify modules based on functional and system requirements.
  • Participate in the testing process through unit tests and bug fixes.
  • Participate and contribute in daily scrum meetings as well as sprint planning sessions.
  • Generate and maintain technical documentation.
  • Provide technical support and assistance to the Support staff and/or liaise with clients as and when it becomes necessary. Build and manage a team of developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar technical discipline; or equivalent demonstrable experience is preferred.

Experience/Skills/Attributes –

  • 3-5 Years of experience as a Software Developer.
  • Previous experience developing with and using any or all of the following is essential: C#, REST, Git, MVC 5 MVC Core.
  • Proficiency in relational databases (

