ENVIRONMENT: A hi-tech innovative money transfer platform seeks a Software Developer (Java) to join its team. Your core role will be to design and develop new sections of the core product as well as maintenance thereof. The ideal candidate will require a Computer Science University Degree or similar tertiary qualification, at least 2+ years’ in a similar role, be skilled in SQL or equivalent, Java and REST API Development. DUTIES: Design, develop, test, deploy and maintain new software.

Lead development projects ensuring deadlines and deliverables are met.

Ensure the reliability of all solutions you have worked on.

Improve knowledge of the core product and the industry. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A University Degree in Computer Science or similar. Experience/Skills – 2+ Years of experience in a Software Development role.

Some SQL or equivalent experience.

Previous experience in Java or REST API Development. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Independent work ethic.

A dedicated and curious personality.