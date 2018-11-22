Systems Administrator

Do you want to work with an international giant dealing with some of this world’s greatest problems? If you are up for a very exciting challenge and have the grit to put in some extra hours … This will fast track your career like giving a hot air balloon an engine! You will have to be very familiar with both Windows and Linux. There is minimal after hour needs such as an update with London once a week and a possibility of one Saturday a week required. Qualification:Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in computer science or Information Technology, A+, N+, MCITP and CCNA essential Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ solid systems administration experience in a corporate environment on a Windows and Linux platformExperience with deployment, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform Description:This role forms part of the Global Helpdesk.There is a Desktop Technician in the team, as well as an employee who does all the Jira ticketing.The Systems Administrator will have to get his hands dirty and relieve the Desktop Technician from time to time.You must be good with people and good communicator to liaise with global offices.Must also be (email address)going team, no hand holding and must have self-drive. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028959.

Learn more/Apply for this position