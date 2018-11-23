Application Support Engineer

Role purpose:
- Provide monitoring / support / investigation / fault administration on 3rd Party applications
- Analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications
- Application upgrades
Qualification & Experience Required:
- 3 Year tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification
- Minimum 3 years of software application support experience
- Troubleshooting SQL queries and writing these
- Unix/Linux troubleshooting and support
- Regression testing
- Testing new features and bug fixes
- Present test cases during release meetings
- Investigating and troubleshooting various problems
- Perform health checks
- Create reports
Responsibilities:
- On line monitoring, administration and support of 3rd Party applications running on various platforms ranging from UNIX utilising Oracle based platforms
- Provide operational business support for various 3rd Party applications running in an Vlive production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements
- Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications
- Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution
- Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution
- Perform scheduled daily, weekly monthly support tasks
- Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs
- Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications and data to improve service levels
- Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of 3rd Party applications
- Provide assistance and training to support team members
- Provide application performance information and participate in periodic support compliance audits
- Perform after hours standby support on 3rd Party applications running in a production environment
- Comply with the business footprint shift requirements of the Vlive support team
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.
- Sound problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level
- Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work
- Knowledge of Windows and Unix operating systems and Oracle databases
- Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries
- Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems
- Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership of problems through to completion
- Mature person with the sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby
Advantageous competencies:
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Good customer relationship skills
- Problem solving skills
- Quick learner (Short initial ramp up period)
Additional Requirements:
- Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain
- Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment
Additional Comments:
- Advanced UNIX and Windows skills are required to be able to administer the applications eg. start/stop, view logs, investigate performance issues on business application processes running on these operating systems
- Advance SQL scripting skills are required to extract data when investigating business data integrity issues
- Ability to automate routine & ad-hoc reports
- Good working knowledge of Linux, system monitoring tools,
- Good knowledge of campaign management
