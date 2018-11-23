Application Support Engineer

Role purpose:

  • Provide monitoring / support / investigation / fault administration on 3rd Party applications
  • Analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications
  • Application upgrades

Qualification & Experience Required:

  • 3 Year tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification
  • Minimum 3 years of software application support experience
  • Troubleshooting SQL queries and writing these
  • Unix/Linux troubleshooting and support
  • Regression testing
  • Testing new features and bug fixes
  • Present test cases during release meetings
  • Investigating and troubleshooting various problems
  • Perform health checks
  • Create reports

Responsibilities:

  • On line monitoring, administration and support of 3rd Party applications running on various platforms ranging from UNIX utilising Oracle based platforms
  • Provide operational business support for various 3rd Party applications running in an Vlive production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements
  • Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications
  • Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution
  • Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution
  • Perform scheduled daily, weekly monthly support tasks
  • Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs
  • Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications and data to improve service levels
  • Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of 3rd Party applications
  • Provide assistance and training to support team members
  • Provide application performance information and participate in periodic support compliance audits
  • Perform after hours standby support on 3rd Party applications running in a production environment
  • Comply with the business footprint shift requirements of the Vlive support team

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.
  • Sound problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level
  • Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work
  • Knowledge of Windows and Unix operating systems and Oracle databases
  • Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries
  • Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems
  • Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership of problems through to completion
  • Mature person with the sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby

Advantageous competencies:

  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Good customer relationship skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Quick learner (Short initial ramp up period)

Additional Requirements:

  • Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain
  • Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment

Additional Comments:

  • Advanced UNIX and Windows skills are required to be able to administer the applications eg. start/stop, view logs, investigate performance issues on business application processes running on these operating systems
  • Advance SQL scripting skills are required to extract data when investigating business data integrity issues
  • Ability to automate routine & ad-hoc reports
  • Good working knowledge of Linux, system monitoring tools,
  • Good knowledge of campaign management

