Application Support Engineer

Role purpose:

Provide monitoring / support / investigation / fault administration on 3rd Party applications

Analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications

Application upgrades

Qualification & Experience Required:

3 Year tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification

Minimum 3 years of software application support experience

Troubleshooting SQL queries and writing these

Unix/Linux troubleshooting and support

Regression testing

Testing new features and bug fixes

Present test cases during release meetings

Investigating and troubleshooting various problems

Perform health checks

Create reports

Responsibilities:

On line monitoring, administration and support of 3rd Party applications running on various platforms ranging from UNIX utilising Oracle based platforms

Provide operational business support for various 3rd Party applications running in an Vlive production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements

Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications

Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution

Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution

Perform scheduled daily, weekly monthly support tasks

Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs

Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on 3rd Party applications and data to improve service levels

Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of 3rd Party applications

Provide assistance and training to support team members

Provide application performance information and participate in periodic support compliance audits

Perform after hours standby support on 3rd Party applications running in a production environment

Comply with the business footprint shift requirements of the Vlive support team

Competencies:

Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.

Sound problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level

Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work

Knowledge of Windows and Unix operating systems and Oracle databases

Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries

Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems

Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership of problems through to completion

Mature person with the sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby

Advantageous competencies:

Good oral and written communication skills

Good customer relationship skills

Problem solving skills

Quick learner (Short initial ramp up period)

Additional Requirements:

Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain

Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment

Additional Comments:

Advanced UNIX and Windows skills are required to be able to administer the applications eg. start/stop, view logs, investigate performance issues on business application processes running on these operating systems

Advance SQL scripting skills are required to extract data when investigating business data integrity issues

Ability to automate routine & ad-hoc reports

Good working knowledge of Linux, system monitoring tools,

Good knowledge of campaign management

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position