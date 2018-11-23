ATM / SST Software Developer

Experience & Education Required:
- Degree (B.SC) or Diploma in computer programming
- A thorough understanding of ATM hardware and software
- 4 – 5 years development experience
- 2 – 3 years experience in ATM/SST development
- Understanding of financial banking payment systems
- Understanding of UML an advantage
- NCR APTRA knowledge an advantage
- ISO 8583 messaging an advantage
- APTRA knowledge an advantage
Responsibility:
- Software development using C# and .net framework
- Work with other IT experts to address networking, software and hardware requirements for the client
- Work with client and development team to devise and document system design based on the clients anticipated requirements
- Perform software development tasks as required
- Maintain the source code libraries and ensure that accurate, latest updates are stored in the development source code library
Behavior Attitude:
- Attention to detail
- Drive
- Dedication to Customers
- Flexibility
- Problem Analysis
- Quality of Work
- Self Development
- Stress Management
Technical skills:
- OS : Windows 7 and Windows 10
- Programming Languages : .NET, C#, HTML, XML, Java
- UML preferable
- IDE: Visual Studio
- Source control tools: SVN, Github
- VM Skills: Hyper VM, VMware
- Defect management tools: Bugzilla, JIRA
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.