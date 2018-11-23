ATM / SST Software Developer

Nov 23, 2018

Experience & Education Required:

  • Degree (B.SC) or Diploma in computer programming
  • A thorough understanding of ATM hardware and software
  • 4 – 5 years development experience
  • 2 – 3 years experience in ATM/SST development
  • Understanding of financial banking payment systems
  • Understanding of UML an advantage
  • NCR APTRA knowledge an advantage
  • ISO 8583 messaging an advantage
  • APTRA knowledge an advantage

Responsibility:

  • Software development using C# and .net framework
  • Work with other IT experts to address networking, software and hardware requirements for the client
  • Work with client and development team to devise and document system design based on the clients anticipated requirements
  • Perform software development tasks as required
  • Maintain the source code libraries and ensure that accurate, latest updates are stored in the development source code library

Behavior Attitude:

  • Attention to detail
  • Drive
  • Dedication to Customers
  • Flexibility
  • Problem Analysis
  • Quality of Work
  • Self Development
  • Stress Management

Technical skills:

  • OS : Windows 7 and Windows 10
  • Programming Languages : .NET, C#, HTML, XML, Java
  • UML preferable
  • IDE: Visual Studio
  • Source control tools: SVN, Github
  • VM Skills: Hyper VM, VMware
  • Defect management tools: Bugzilla, JIRA

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position