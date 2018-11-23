ATM / SST Software Developer

Experience & Education Required:

Degree (B.SC) or Diploma in computer programming

A thorough understanding of ATM hardware and software

4 – 5 years development experience

2 – 3 years experience in ATM/SST development

Understanding of financial banking payment systems

Understanding of UML an advantage

NCR APTRA knowledge an advantage

ISO 8583 messaging an advantage

APTRA knowledge an advantage

Responsibility:

Software development using C# and .net framework

Work with other IT experts to address networking, software and hardware requirements for the client

Work with client and development team to devise and document system design based on the clients anticipated requirements

Perform software development tasks as required

Maintain the source code libraries and ensure that accurate, latest updates are stored in the development source code library

Behavior Attitude:

Attention to detail

Drive

Dedication to Customers

Flexibility

Problem Analysis

Quality of Work

Self Development

Stress Management

Technical skills:

OS : Windows 7 and Windows 10

Programming Languages : .NET, C#, HTML, XML, Java

UML preferable

IDE: Visual Studio

Source control tools: SVN, Github

VM Skills: Hyper VM, VMware

Defect management tools: Bugzilla, JIRA

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

