Front-End Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Woodstock, Cape Town
About the Client:
Do you want to work with exciting projects and clients? Do you want to make a positive impact on the technology sector? Do you want to work with cutting edge technologies and progress your personal skill set further? If so keep reading!
As their Front-End Developer you will be:
- Research of user experiences
- Developing Wireframes
- Develop and maintain code bases
- Assist in troubleshooting software application issues
- Maintaining existing systems and applications
- Documentation of systems developed
- Develop, review, test and debug code
- Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue
- troubleshooting
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- 3 – 5+ years of commercial experience
- Expert knowledge of Angular 2+
- Expert knowledge of Typescript
- Good working knowledge of HTML/XHTML/HTML5
- Knowledge of CSS3
- Strong experience of interface development toolkits: e.g. Less/SASS
- JSON and YAML
- Experience in GIT
- Design skills
- Knowledge of build systems e.g. Grunt or Gulp
- Knowledge of Docker, Visualized environments
- Knowledge of Jenkins
Beneficial
- Critical thinking and problem solving
- Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams
- Thorough knowledge of web applications, markup languages and web layouts
- Experience with Javascript IDEs such as SublimeText, Webstorm or similar
- Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop capabilities
- Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations
- Must be a strong team player
Benefits:
- Ongoing training and development
- Casual dress code
- Cutting edge technology
- International exposure
- Remote working 2 days a week
- Progressive environment
- Great Offices
