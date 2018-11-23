Front-End Developer

Job Title – Front-End Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work with exciting projects and clients? Do you want to make a positive impact on the technology sector? Do you want to work with cutting edge technologies and progress your personal skill set further? If so keep reading!

As their Front-End Developer you will be:

Research of user experiences

Developing Wireframes

Develop and maintain code bases

Assist in troubleshooting software application issues

Maintaining existing systems and applications

Documentation of systems developed

Develop, review, test and debug code

Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue

troubleshooting

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

3 – 5+ years of commercial experience

Expert knowledge of Angular 2+

Expert knowledge of Typescript

Good working knowledge of HTML/XHTML/HTML5

Knowledge of CSS3

Strong experience of interface development toolkits: e.g. Less/SASS

JSON and YAML

Experience in GIT

Design skills

Knowledge of build systems e.g. Grunt or Gulp

Knowledge of Docker, Visualized environments

Knowledge of Jenkins

Beneficial

Critical thinking and problem solving

Ability to work with cross-regional, remote teams

Thorough knowledge of web applications, markup languages and web layouts

Experience with Javascript IDEs such as SublimeText, Webstorm or similar

Self-starter with a natural curiosity to learn and develop capabilities

Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations

Must be a strong team player

Benefits:

Ongoing training and development

Casual dress code

Cutting edge technology

International exposure

Remote working 2 days a week

Progressive environment

Great Offices

I would urge you to apply now to avoid missing out on this fantastic opportunity as the role will not be on the market long.

