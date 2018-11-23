Java Devloper

Overall purpose of the job:
Modify, develop, test and maintain applications. Help evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, make changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.
Key responsibilities:
– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing legacy systems. Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.
– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.
– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements, and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.
– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.
– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.
– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job
– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
– Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.
– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates
– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.
– Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level
– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community
– Ability to work under pressure
– Practical approach to problem solving
– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues
– Follows a structured approach to their work
– Personal drive to succeed
Education and General Working Experience:
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
– Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years of professional Java development experience.
– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.
– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
– Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement.
– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage