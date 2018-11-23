QA Software Tester

Purpose:

Works closely with the Business Owner, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, DPMs to analyse functional and non-functional business requirements and to create the specification by example tests/acceptance tests and identify the required test data.

– Works alongside other Quality Analysts within a project team.

– Participate in Sprint Planning, stand up, retrospective and other sprint ceremonies.

– Participate in story time with the business analyst and technical lead / architect in refining the product backlog and high-level estimations.

– Estimate QA effort for new user stories, change requests and defects.

– Identifies QA tasks for new user stories during planning sessions.

– Preform manual testing

(Further spec to be provided)

Learn more/Apply for this position