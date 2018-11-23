Senior Software Developer (Java)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly talented Senior Software Developer (Java) with at least 5 years’ experience is sought by a dynamic FinTech company to join its team.

DUTIES:

Analysis, Design, Development & Architecture of the company’s payments software solutions

Writing new code for bespoke client projects & extending the functionality of our product suite

Mentoring & providing technical leadership to junior team members

Working in a technically challenging environment where the solutions you build require 99.9% uptime

Taking ownership of full lifecycle software development projects

REQUIREMENTS:

University Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Physics or similar

Excellent Object-Oriented Analysis, Design and Development skills

5+ years’ experience as a Java Developer

Previous Payments Industry experience

Dedicated, analytical & curious personality

COMMENTS:

