Senior Software Developer (Java)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly talented Senior Software Developer (Java) with at least 4 years’ experience is sought by a dynamic FinTech company to join its team.

DUTIES:

Developing world class programming skills and building your FinTech knowledge

Working in a technically challenging environment where the solutions you build require 99.9% uptime

Taking ownership of full lifecycle software development projects

Writing new code for bespoke client projects & extending the functionality of our product suite

REQUIREMENTS:

A University Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Physics or similar

0 to 4 years’ experience in a Software Development role

Previous Java Development or Payments Industry experience would be a major advantage

Dedicated, analytical & curious personality

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent Object-Oriented Analysis, Design and Development skills

Ability to take the initiative and work independently

COMMENTS:

