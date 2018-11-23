Software Tester

Join this market leader in travel and leisure industry where you will be exposed to the latest technologies. Some of the exciting perks that my client offers include: flexi-hours, little red tape, end of the week socials and a very casual working environment. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree (BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering) Skills & Experience: Release managementSoftware build processesAnalysis, design and documentation of softwareUser requirement gathering and documentationUser acceptance testingAgile development methodology/Scrum management techniquesDatabase querying and maintenance Job Description:This is an enticing opportunity for a passionate Software Quality Analyst where you will be responsible for the creation, review and execution of software testing specifications and involves both working as part of the development team as well as mentoring other team members.The role includes responsibility for creating and maintaining testing environments, as well as creation and use of automated testing.

