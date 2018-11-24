Dynamics CRM Developer – Work from Home!

MS Dynamics CRM Developer. Work form Home! International Partner

I am urgently seeking a Microsoft Dynamics CRM developer for an international partner who office throughout Europe. My client is happy for the right candidate to work 100% remotely and there would be opportunity for international travel.

I am looking for a reliable technical resource with several years of experience with Dynamics CRM, preferably the most recent versions. Our client is at the beginning phase of implementing CRM and hoping to now focus on the further enhancements and customization specific to their organization’s processes.

Requirements:

*4+ years of hands-on Dynamics CRM experience (preferably 2015 or later)

*6+ years in the .NET Framework as a developer

*Any Microsoft Certifications are a huge plus

Interested? Please contact Eddie ASAP directly on (contact number) or send CV to (email address)

