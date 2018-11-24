Oracle Apex Developer

Oracle Apex Developer – Oracle – Cape Town- up to ZAR65000 ctc per month

My client who are expanding within Cape Town are currently recruiting for Oracle Apex Developers. They are looking candidates who have strong analytical skills using the technology stack.

In addition to this opportunity, the client can also offer the successful candidates 20 days holiday a year, medical aid and free lunches, alongside training opportunities.

Oracle Apex Developer required skills:

Experienced in systems development for an intermediate developer

Ability to develop and implement systems

Extensive experience of PL/SQL

Oracle Apex experience

Ability to understand and interpret documented user requirements from business or functional requirements

Good communication, technical writing, problem solving and presentation skills

Ability to do Database design (logical and Physical models)

Experience of producing technical specs for programs

Ability to do conceptual system design and compile suitable design documents

Apply now for an immediate response!

(email address)

(contact number)

(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position