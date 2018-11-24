Oracle Apex Developer – Oracle – Cape Town- up to ZAR65000 ctc per month
My client who are expanding within Cape Town are currently recruiting for Oracle Apex Developers. They are looking candidates who have strong analytical skills using the technology stack.
In addition to this opportunity, the client can also offer the successful candidates 20 days holiday a year, medical aid and free lunches, alongside training opportunities.
Oracle Apex Developer required skills:
- Experienced in systems development for an intermediate developer
- Ability to develop and implement systems
- Extensive experience of PL/SQL
- Oracle Apex experience
- Ability to understand and interpret documented user requirements from business or functional requirements
- Good communication, technical writing, problem solving and presentation skills
- Ability to do Database design (logical and Physical models)
- Experience of producing technical specs for programs
- Ability to do conceptual system design and compile suitable design documents
Apply now for an immediate response!
