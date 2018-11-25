PL/SQL Analyst Developer – Cape Town – Upto R55,000 per month
My client who has recently expanded their business based in Cape Town are looking for intermediate PL/SQL Analyst Developers who are strong individuals who have a great understanding of programming and maintenance.
This client also has great benefits such as medical aid and pension alongside company incentives as well as other training and events! The opportunity also offers fast career growth for any individuals who are highly motivated.
PL/SQL Analyst Developer required skills:
- Previous development experience
- Ability to develop and implement systems
- Understanding of Oracle PL/SQL
- Extensive experience of PL/SQL
- Understanding of relational databases
- Ability to work within deadline timeframes
- Any exposure with C# or C++ is desireable
Apply now for an immediate response, and to be one of the first candidates to apply!
(contact number)
(contact number)