SAP Solution Architect – Paarl – up to ZAR70,000 per month
My client has a unique opportunity available for a SAP Solution Architect to join an established company within the beautiful city of Paarl.
As a SAP Solution Architect, you will direct solutions and be the point of contact between the business and technology, and will be working within a SAP team. It offers the unmissable opportunity for career progression and a chance to get exposure to the newest technology.
SAP Solution Architect required skills;
- Extensive experience in SAP
- SAP experience including Testing & Implementation and Solution Deployment
- SAP S/4 HANA experience
- Proven SAP functional and architectural design experience
- Strong written and communication skills
- Great problem solving skills
Alongside this great opportunity, the company can offer you 20 days holiday a year, medical aid and free lunches, alongside training opportunities.
