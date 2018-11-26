Analyst Programmer (Web)

Nov 26, 2018

Experience and Skills

  • 3 years of web front-end development experience using latest Web technologies: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+
  • Expert in latest web technology: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+
  • Experience in performance optimisations techniques for web front-ends
  • Experience in designing web-front ends for multiple form factors (web, mobile)
  • Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks advantageous
  • Experience in Microsoft C# .NET beneficial
  • Experience in source control
  • Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs
  • Experience in working in an agile development environment (we use Scrum)
  • MS-Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)

