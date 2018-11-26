Analyst Programmer (Web)

Experience and Skills
- 3 years of web front-end development experience using latest Web technologies: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+
- Expert in latest web technology: HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+
- Experience in performance optimisations techniques for web front-ends
- Experience in designing web-front ends for multiple form factors (web, mobile)
- Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks advantageous
- Experience in Microsoft C# .NET beneficial
- Experience in source control
- Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs
- Experience in working in an agile development environment (we use Scrum)
- MS-Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)