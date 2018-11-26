ERP Consultant

ERP Consultants! Apply today to join one of the best consulting houses in South Africa. You will be responsible for managing system / client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design and preparing program specifications. You must have Accpac or Sage300 experience. Qualification:Matric Degree IT and Finance (BCom in Finance / IS degree) advantageous Skills & Experience: SQL experienceUnderstanding of ERP / ERP financial systemsExperienced in BA process / softwareKnowledgeable in MS ProductsMinimum 3 years’ experience working on Accpac / Sage 300Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflowPrevious experience in a similar position Job Description:Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering.Solution design, preparing program specifications.System configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and trouble shooting. Implementation and continuous account monitoring. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028982.

Learn more/Apply for this position