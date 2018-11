Full stack .NET Engineer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Full stack .NET EngineerOur client offers flexible working hours and you can work from home 2 to 3 days a week.

Ÿ 3 years of development experience with Microsoft C# and SQL Server; or with HTML5 and JavaScript

Ÿ Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs

Ÿ Experience in XAML technology stack (WPF/Silverlight)

Ÿ Sound knowledge of the methodologies, business processes and technology used

Ÿ Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)

Ÿ Knowledge of continuous improvement practices and problem solving techniques

Ÿ Knowledge of JavaScript web front-end frameworks (e.g. Aurelia, Angular)

Ÿ Knowledge of JavaScript testing frameworks

Ÿ Expertise in relational databases

Ÿ Experience in complex SQL queries

Ÿ Experience in Git source control

Ÿ Knowledge of Android, iOS mobile development using Xamarin

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

