Full stack .NET Engineer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Full stack .NET EngineerOur client offers flexible working hours and you can work from home 2 to 3 days a week.
ÂŸ 3 years of development experience with Microsoft C# and SQL Server; or with HTML5 and JavaScript
ÂŸ Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs
ÂŸ Experience in XAML technology stack (WPF/Silverlight)
ÂŸ Sound knowledge of the methodologies, business processes and technology used
ÂŸ Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)
ÂŸ Knowledge of continuous improvement practices and problem solving techniques
ÂŸ Knowledge of JavaScript web front-end frameworks (e.g. Aurelia, Angular)
ÂŸ Knowledge of JavaScript testing frameworks
ÂŸ Expertise in relational databases
ÂŸ Experience in complex SQL queries
ÂŸ Experience in Git source control
ÂŸ Knowledge of Android, iOS mobile development using Xamarin
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
