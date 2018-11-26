Full stack .NET Engineer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Full stack .NET EngineerOur client offers flexible working hours and you can work from home 2 to 3 days a week.

ÂŸ 3 years of development experience with Microsoft C# and SQL Server; or with HTML5 and JavaScript

ÂŸ Experience with implementation of object-oriented designs

ÂŸ Experience in XAML technology stack (WPF/Silverlight)

ÂŸ Sound knowledge of the methodologies, business processes and technology used

ÂŸ Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)

ÂŸ Knowledge of continuous improvement practices and problem solving techniques

ÂŸ Knowledge of JavaScript web front-end frameworks (e.g. Aurelia, Angular)

ÂŸ Knowledge of JavaScript testing frameworks

ÂŸ Expertise in relational databases

ÂŸ Experience in complex SQL queries

ÂŸ Experience in Git source control

ÂŸ Knowledge of Android, iOS mobile development using Xamarin

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

