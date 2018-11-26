Java Developer

Designing, developing, testing and running code that supports our Online Retail Customers, as well as translate business requirements into the desired digital solution that meets the business need and improves the Online experience for customers.

This is a permanent position based in Cape Town

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Minimum 3-year relevant IT qualification

– Minimum 3 – 5 years development environment, with at least 3 years Java development experience.

– Strong analytical skills

– Good understanding of web development architecture, together with the principles and processes of web development

– Awareness of Agile methods and related techniques (e.g. Kanban)

– Strong Java programming skills

– Strong online/web development background with cross-functional experience

– Experience with eCommerce frameworks (ATG/Oracle Commerce, Hybris, WebSphere Commerce)

– Experience in writing Junit tests

– Experience in using Ant and/or Maven build tools

– Experience with Continuous Integration (Hudson/Jenkins)

– Experience with Automated Testing

– Database development skills an advantage

– Configuring and troubleshooting applications in Oracle WebLogic, JBoss or WebSphere Application Servers

– 2 – 4 years’ experience working with main stream application servers (e.g. IBM WebSphere, Oracle WebLogic, JBoss 6+)

– Experience in working in a micro services environment advantageous

– Retail experience advantageous

– High performance delivery to agreed deadlines

– Self-motivated, with a sense of ownership and accountability for what you contribute

– Ability to analyse and clarify complex problems into simple solutions

– A commitment to producing and ensuring quality deliverables

– Willing to learn new tools and obsession with automation, performance, scalability, reliability and the use of best of breed tools

– JOB SPECIFICATIONS

– Working closely with all stakeholders, including the Delivery Manager, business/systems analyst, development team colleagues and ITS to understand business requirements.

– Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification and improvement purposes, evaluating, designing and documenting the system solution.

– Collaborate and contribute with team members to determine reliable delivery estimates for projects and enhancements.

– Embrace an agile approach to deliver quality solutions in accordance with agreed delivery deadlines.

– Develop components of the digital solution and take ownership of the quality assurance for your contribution.

– Conduct or participate in code reviews to ensure code developed meets coding best practices, security requirements, scalability and maintainability guidelines.

– Develop system test plans for unit, system and integration testing.

– Perform regression and system integration testing.

– Ensure the stability of the existing system environments.

– Investigate and resolve complex systems problems across applications and environments.

– Resolve user queries, providing input to the support team when needed.

– Provide technical leadership and guide and mentor junior colleagues.

– Display a high level of collaboration in a fast-paced environment.

