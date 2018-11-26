Lead .NET Developer – Bellville

Job Type: Lead .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

Contract: 12 months

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Are you looking to take that next step? Are you looking for an opportunity that is going to enhance your career? This company is a Microsoft Gold Partner that are seeking a Lead .NET Developer with to help implement on many exciting projects for their cliients within the Bellville area.

An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on the biggest Azure project in South Africa

This role will include:

Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

.NET

Angular

Web.API

MVC

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, JQuery or Java Script

The position offers:

Flexible working hours

Engaging Projects

Travel Opportunities

Medical Aid and Pension

Incentives!

This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

Email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

