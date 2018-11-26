QA Automation Engineer

My client, a leading South African fintech company, is looking for a passionate Quality Assurance Engineer to join their dynamic and innovative team. You will work closely with the Test Lead; QA Architects to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes, and that quality standards are met. Get the luxury of working on cutting-edge technologies, free lunch and unlimited gym access to cool off those stressful workdays! Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems Skills & Experience:Minimum 3+ years’ experience within the software industry, preferably within the financial services spaceMinimum 2 years’ Automation Testing ExperienceWeb and Mobile Test Automation Tools i.e Selenium, AppiumImplementation and maintenance of automation testsUnderstand the systems you are testingYou can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.SQLYou know where it is most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration and E2E) Job Description:Undertake all system test related activities in support of the business requirements for the provision of new and updated systems.Undertake functional and integration testing, and liaison with third-party suppliers to ensure appropriate test coverage. To undertake Quality Assurance checks during third-party supplier and internal developments to ensure that only ‘fit-for-purpose’ code is delivered into test environments owned by the test team. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028980.

