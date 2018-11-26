Senior Business Analyst (Robotic Process Automatio

Are you technically minded and excited by working on innovative technologies? This could be an excellent opportunity to work for a Financial Industry legend. Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a contract basis. Experience working with robotics will be extremely advantageous to the role. Qualification:MatricTertiary Qualifications in the relevant field – Information technology or Engineering Skills & Experience: Minimum 4+ years' experience in a Business Analyst roleKnowledge and experience within the robotics environment (highly advantageous) Job Description: This forward thinking and dynamic company has embarked on a revolutionary automation journey and are looking for a Business Analyst to focus on new age technologies within the robotics and automation space.The role is a contract position, and offers the contractor a fantastic opportunity to work on ground-breaking initiatives that are both challenging and intellectually stimulating.

