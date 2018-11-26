Senior Data Analyst (12 Month Contract)

Qualifications:Essential3 years IT-relatedAWS Certification at least to associate levelExperience:Essential:

Business Intelligence – 4+ years

Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes – 4+ years

Cloud AWS – 2+years

Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum – 2+years

Job objectives:

Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment

Design and develop programmatic transformations of the to correctly partition it, format it and validate or correct it data quality

Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex data marts based on feed from the data lake

Provide operational support to data mart data feeds and data marts

Design infrastructure required to develop and operate data lake data feeds 6. Design infrastructure required to develop and operate data marts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populated them

Knowledge:Essential:

Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud – 24 months

Support data feeds in production on break fix basis – 24 months

Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool – 48 months

Manipulating data using python and pyspark – 24 months

Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop – 24 months

Devops for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment – 24 Months

Skills:Essential:

Talend – 12 months

AWS: EMR,EC2, S3 -12 months

Python – 12 months

Business Intelligence data modelling – 36 months

SQL – 36 months

