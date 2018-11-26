Senior Data Analyst (12 Month Contract)

Qualifications:Essential3 years IT-relatedAWS Certification at least to associate levelExperience:Essential:
- Business Intelligence – 4+ years
- Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes – 4+ years
- Cloud AWS – 2+years
- Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum – 2+years
Job objectives:
- Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment
- Design and develop programmatic transformations of the to correctly partition it, format it and validate or correct it data quality
- Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex data marts based on feed from the data lake
- Provide operational support to data mart data feeds and data marts
- Design infrastructure required to develop and operate data lake data feeds 6. Design infrastructure required to develop and operate data marts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populated them
Knowledge:Essential:
- Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud – 24 months
- Support data feeds in production on break fix basis – 24 months
- Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool – 48 months
- Manipulating data using python and pyspark – 24 months
- Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop – 24 months
- Devops for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment – 24 Months
Skills:Essential:
- Talend – 12 months
- AWS: EMR,EC2, S3 -12 months
- Python – 12 months
- Business Intelligence data modelling – 36 months
- SQL – 36 months