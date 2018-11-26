Senior Java Developer

Seeking a Senior Java Developer with strong Java Spring Boot framework who wants to pursue a leading position and that enjoys working on cutting-edge technologies? Join an international software development company based in the CBD. This establishment takes pride in each employee’s work efforts and rewards them accordingly while encouraging them to upskill their technology stack and leadership skills. Qualification:Matric3 year IT diploma or relevant certification Skills & Experience:Minimum 5+ years’ Java experienceJava Spring Boot framework.XamarinSQL / NoSQL databaseMobile development experienceUMLStrong leadership skillsStrong project lead skills Job Description:You will lead a dynamic team of software developers, using innovative technology stack to develop custom solutions for local and international clients. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028981.

