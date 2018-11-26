UX Designer

Our client is looking for an excellent UX Designer who has a passion for crafting intuitive, consistent, and delightful user experiences, which you will be designing for the ecosystem. You should be a strong communicator, self-starter, and collaborative enthusiast. You should also have a knack for visual details as much as holistic systems thinking.

Minimum Requirements

– A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on design would be highly desirable however we believe

equivalent industry experience and a can-do attitude goes a long way.

– 3 – 5 years UX design experience with apps and web.

– Experience in application user interface design and interactive application design.

– Experience designing wireframes and creating interactive prototypes with InVision app, Flinto or Principle.

Skills & Competencies

– Ability to translate well-defined user problems into delightful user experiences.

– User and mobile first evangelist.

– User-centred design mentality.

– Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback (hands-on user research, A/B testing….

– Ability to work within and extend a design system.

– Design and iterate based off of qualitative and quantitative insights.

– Superior knowledge of user experience principles, graphic design standards, design trends, and techniques for app and web products.

– Ability to articulate and defend design decisions.

– Constructive, collaborative and inspiring approach to teamwork.

– Expert knowledge of design software, Adobe Creative Cloud and Sketch.

– Excellent visual (sketches, wireframes, screen mock-ups, flow diagrams, etc.), verbal, written and presentation skills.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Take ownership of designing and developing UX designs across app & web portfolio.

– Responsible for wireframing, designing and producing UX/UI designs.

– Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.

– Produce interactive prototypes using InVision app, Flinto or Principle.

– Refine and iterate designs based on outcomes of user testing to create the delightful user

experiences.

– Work with small multi-disciplinary teams. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.

– Ensure products have a consistent look and feel across platforms with platform specific

enhancements, ensuring platform specific best practices are adhered to.

– Create and maintain design systems, guidelines for visual assets and style guides.

– Ensure smooth handover to engineering using Zeplin or Sympli.

Learn more/Apply for this position