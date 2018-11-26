Our client is looking for an excellent UX Designer who has a passion for crafting intuitive, consistent, and delightful user experiences, which you will be designing for the ecosystem. You should be a strong communicator, self-starter, and collaborative enthusiast. You should also have a knack for visual details as much as holistic systems thinking.
Minimum Requirements
– A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on design would be highly desirable however we believe
equivalent industry experience and a can-do attitude goes a long way.
– 3 – 5 years UX design experience with apps and web.
– Experience in application user interface design and interactive application design.
– Experience designing wireframes and creating interactive prototypes with InVision app, Flinto or Principle.
Skills & Competencies
– Ability to translate well-defined user problems into delightful user experiences.
– User and mobile first evangelist.
– User-centred design mentality.
– Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback (hands-on user research, A/B testing….
– Ability to work within and extend a design system.
– Design and iterate based off of qualitative and quantitative insights.
– Superior knowledge of user experience principles, graphic design standards, design trends, and techniques for app and web products.
– Ability to articulate and defend design decisions.
– Constructive, collaborative and inspiring approach to teamwork.
– Expert knowledge of design software, Adobe Creative Cloud and Sketch.
– Excellent visual (sketches, wireframes, screen mock-ups, flow diagrams, etc.), verbal, written and presentation skills.
Duties & Responsibilities
– Take ownership of designing and developing UX designs across app & web portfolio.
– Responsible for wireframing, designing and producing UX/UI designs.
– Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.
– Produce interactive prototypes using InVision app, Flinto or Principle.
– Refine and iterate designs based on outcomes of user testing to create the delightful user
experiences.
– Work with small multi-disciplinary teams. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.
– Ensure products have a consistent look and feel across platforms with platform specific
enhancements, ensuring platform specific best practices are adhered to.
– Create and maintain design systems, guidelines for visual assets and style guides.
– Ensure smooth handover to engineering using Zeplin or Sympli.