Data Management Specialist

Corporate Services: Data Management Specialist

Job Specifications

TITLE Data Management Specialist

JOB TYPE Permanent

REPORTS TO Team Leader

JOB LOCATION Cape Town

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION Matric /Relevant qualification

EXPERIENCE At least one of the following:

 On-the-job MS SQL experience

 Knowledge of financial markets and financial instruments.

While both can be learned on-the-job, relevant prior experience which allows the candidate to demonstrate mastery of at least one of these two core skills is required.

WORKING HOURS  This role requires staff to work one of two shifts (which will alternate between team members). Ordinary hours of work are 7.5 hours plus a 1 hour lunch break. The morning shift ordinarily starts at 5:30 and the evening shift ordinarily ends at 18:30.

 Overtime is required from time-to-time should there be system issues or data delivery issues.

PURPOSE OF JOB  Part of the Corporate Services team.

 Our client relies on the timeliness and accuracy of the data received from external vendors. This role encompasses the receipt, processing and delivery of all market data, and the processes that transform and provide this information to end users.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES  Daily retrieval, validation, reconciliation and preparation of data.

 Data storage, auditing and checking.

 Responding to data related queries.

 Feeding back to key stakeholders including the Research and Development team, Analysts and other users of data.

 Communication with data vendors and providers

 Troubleshooting.

 Ensuring daily processes are run.

 Ad hoc data analyses.

KEY COMPETENCIES, SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES  Good understanding of Microsoft Office products.

 Able to run and check data processes and data integrity.

 Has knowledge of financial instruments.

 Must maintain relationships with external service providers.

 Identifying and resolving data issues and keeping track of progress through issue tracking software.

 Ability to safeguard integrity of sensitive data.

 Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing, to obtain information.

 Quick learner.

 Self-motivated.

 Pays attention to detail.

 Able to work independently but also be a team player.

 Uses initiative, is pro-active and possesses problem solving skills.

 Working irregular hours.

 Willing to put in long hours when needed.

OTHER KEY RELATIONSHIPS  Research and Development team.

 Performance Analysts.

 Data vendors and providers.

REMUNERATION Market Related cost-to-company including:

 Basic salary

 Contributions to the Staff Provident Fund

 Medical Aid membership

Eligible for bonuses

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position