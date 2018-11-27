Desktop Support & Network System Administrator

The Desktop Support & Network System Administrator is responsible for installing and maintaining Information Communication Technology infrastructure and supporting staff in using it.

Important Duties and Responsibilities:

– Active Directory

– Network Support & Security

– Desktop Support

– Assets (maintain network asset management system).

– Source/Order IT equipment.

Minimum Requirements:

– Matric or equivalent qualification

– Tertiary Qualifications (A+, N+, MCSA (or) MCSE – Windows Server)

– Technical Skills needed:

– Windows 7, 8 and 10

– Windows Server (contact number) & 2016

– Virtual Servers (Hyper-V Server)

– Microsoft Office 2007 – Office 365

– Exchange Server (basic skills – creating mailboxes, distribution groups)

– Basic SQL Server administration and queries

– Hardware Firewalls (Cyberoam, Sophos & Mikrotik)

– Well-rehearsed in the understanding of the OSI model, TCP/IP & WIFI

– Network Support – LAN & WAN (Internet connectivity, basic routing, IPSEC and SSL vpn’s)

– Hardware Support (Laptops, Desktops, Cell phones/Tablets, Peripherals, Network Printers)

– Internal Business Systems – Back-end maintenance on Helpdesk, Accounting and Development systems

– Active Directory and GPO experience

– VOIP (Hard/Soft phones and hosted PABX system)

– Cloud Servers experience

– Anti-Virus – Setup, maintain and monitor Anti-Virus solutions on all desktops and servers.

– Patch management of all servers, workstations and networked devices.

– Advantageous

– PowerShell scripting and querying experience

Specific Behaviours Required:

– Assertive

– Excellent Communication Skills (Ability to explain technical terms to those individuals with no technical background)

– Willingness/Eagerness to help

– Problem Solving

– Professional & Integrity

– Initiative (See a gap, investigate and bring efficiency)

– Time Management

As much as we strive to respond to each individual, please note, should you not hear from us within 15 working days that your application has been unsuccessful.

Wishing you well with you career endeavors.

Learn more/Apply for this position