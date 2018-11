Food Safety Management System Coordinator (Uitenhage)

Duties include but not limited to:

– Coordinate and manage customer complaints.

– Compile and manage Quality Index / Scores Report

– Drive completion of internal audits, HAS and Procedure Audits.

– Drive quality and food safety standards.

Requirements:

– National Diploma in Food Technology and/or Micro-Biology.

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in managing food safety systems.

