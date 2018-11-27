Intermediate .NET Developer – Westlake

Job Type: Intermediate .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A company with a national presence, that design and deliver premier retail products requires an Intermediate .NET Developer to join their Cape Town team. A company that has international ties, and appreciated by hundreds of thousands of home throughout South Africa.

As an Intermediate .NET Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Developing back end technologies.

Translate business feedback and requirements

Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

Disciplined self-starter

The position offers :

No dress code

Holiday!

Incentives!

Award winning coffee!

Flexible working hours.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position