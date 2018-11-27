Junior IT Support

My client is seeking a Junior IT Support Engineer to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

Duties:

– Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.

– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware: o Laptops.

– MFP Printers.

– VOIP Hardware.

– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).

– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Technical Operations Manager where necessary.

– Ability to understand End User requirements when requests are made for new Hardware & Software and be able to Quote accordingly.

– Liaise with Suppliers for all procurement.

– Attend to back-ups at various sites

– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/ 8.1/ 10).

– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications (contact number)).

– Proficient with Microsoft Office 365 administration.

– Basic experience with Server Operating Systems advantageous (SBS(contact number) R(contact number) R2 / 2016).

– Active Directory.

– Group Policy Management.

– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential o DHCP.

– VPN’s.

– Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:

– UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet).

– Untangle Proxy Servers.

– UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware.

– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

– 3G / LTE.

– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:

– ESET Endpoint Protection.

– Symantec Endpoint Protection.

– Experience with Virtual Environments advantageous:

– Hyper-V.

Requirements:

– Grade 12

– Tertiary Diploma

– Technical experience with Pastel Accounting and Pastel Payroll is essential

– Experience with AutoCad and related software is advantageous

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Desktop Support Environment

