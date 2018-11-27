Jnr IT Support Engineer
My client is seeking a Junior IT Support Engineer to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.
Duties:
– Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.
– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware: o Laptops.
– MFP Printers.
– VOIP Hardware.
– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Technical Operations Manager where necessary.
– Ability to understand End User requirements when requests are made for new Hardware & Software and be able to Quote accordingly.
– Liaise with Suppliers for all procurement.
– Attend to back-ups at various sites
– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/ 8.1/ 10).
– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications (contact number)).
– Proficient with Microsoft Office 365 administration.
– Basic experience with Server Operating Systems advantageous (SBS(contact number) R(contact number) R2 / 2016).
– Active Directory.
– Group Policy Management.
– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential o DHCP.
– VPN’s.
– Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:
– UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet).
– Untangle Proxy Servers.
– UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware.
– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:
– 3G / LTE.
– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:
– ESET Endpoint Protection.
– Symantec Endpoint Protection.
– Experience with Virtual Environments advantageous:
– Hyper-V.
Requirements:
– Grade 12
– Tertiary Diploma
– Technical experience with Pastel Accounting and Pastel Payroll is essential
– Experience with AutoCad and related software is advantageous
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Desktop Support Environment
Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)
Reference Number: JC 45762