Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst Do you have 10+ years experience as a Business Analyst with Asset management expertise, then please read further.Job DescriptionInstitutional Operations Domain is responsible for the technology solutions supporting the needs of the Allan Gray Fund Operations and Investment Accounting business units. The team’s responsibilities spans across multiple systems and applications, both internally and externally including system integration.The role of the business analyst within the Operations Domain is to solicit and understand business needs and requirements and assess how these requirements can be incorporated into our existing technology platform. The business analyst takes into account best industry practices, and hasthe ability to interpret business requirements into technical solutions that yield maximum business benefit and efficient business process.This role will be instrumental in ensuring the provision of long term client orientated solutions in a timely manner, while taking risk and scalability into account.Job SummaryAs a Senior Business Analyst you will be responsible for the analysis, improvement and support of system processes and system requirements. You are also required to provide insight to business problems and assist Fund Operations with the interpretation and understanding of key aspects within the Fund Operations and Investment Accounting sphere.The role requires in depth knowledge of back and middle office operational functions within the asset management such as:

Valuation and Pricing of Unitized Products – Life, UT and Mutual Funds with Multiple classes

UT Income Distributions

Fund Accounting, General Ledger, Trial Balance, Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Valuation and instrument pricing of Complex fixed income instruments

Understanding the treated Complex corporate actions and accounting thereof in all fund types

Business Analysis experience in an IT environment including SDLC

Proven track record in successful implementation of systems and applications

Primary Responsibilities

Liaise with Business and IT Stakeholders to satisfy business need

Ensure that production support is effectively and timeously addressed

Responsible for driving and implementation of change

Ability to represent AG on external industry forums

Identify and manage any risk introduced by changes from both an IT and business perspective

Identify inefficiencies and champion continuous improvement, not only on the system but also giving input into process improvements

Collaborating with system architects to define infrastructure to support reporting

Liaise with the business users and developers regarding requirements for new or improved functionality

Liaison and relationship building with external vendor to ensure vendor delivery meets business and or industry requirements

Manage and co-ordinate Vendor prioritization meetings and delivery

Training and mentoring of junior business analysts in the team

Qualifications & Experience

Relevant business / commerce degree

Sound knowledge of the Institutional business processes

Sound knowledge of best industry practice and best of breed solutions

Min of 10 years’ experience in an IT environment of which at least half as a lead business analyst or senior business analyst

Competencies

Strong interest in fund accounting and investment management principles

In-depth knowledge of fixed income instruments valuations, accruals and tax

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Conscientious

Excellent analytical and problem solving abilities

Disciplined and methodical style

Ability to work in a team as well as independently

Mentorship and leadership skills

Attention to detail

Determined and persistent

Independent minded

Application Closing Date: 30 November 2018

Learn more/Apply for this position