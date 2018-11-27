Senior Business Analyst Do you have 10+ years experience as a Business Analyst with Asset management expertise, then please read further.Job DescriptionInstitutional Operations Domain is responsible for the technology solutions supporting the needs of the Allan Gray Fund Operations and Investment Accounting business units. The team’s responsibilities spans across multiple systems and applications, both internally and externally including system integration.The role of the business analyst within the Operations Domain is to solicit and understand business needs and requirements and assess how these requirements can be incorporated into our existing technology platform. The business analyst takes into account best industry practices, and hasthe ability to interpret business requirements into technical solutions that yield maximum business benefit and efficient business process.This role will be instrumental in ensuring the provision of long term client orientated solutions in a timely manner, while taking risk and scalability into account.Job SummaryAs a Senior Business Analyst you will be responsible for the analysis, improvement and support of system processes and system requirements. You are also required to provide insight to business problems and assist Fund Operations with the interpretation and understanding of key aspects within the Fund Operations and Investment Accounting sphere.The role requires in depth knowledge of back and middle office operational functions within the asset management such as:
- Valuation and Pricing of Unitized Products – Life, UT and Mutual Funds with Multiple classes
- UT Income Distributions
- Fund Accounting, General Ledger, Trial Balance, Income Statement and Balance Sheet
- Valuation and instrument pricing of Complex fixed income instruments
- Understanding the treated Complex corporate actions and accounting thereof in all fund types
- Business Analysis experience in an IT environment including SDLC
- Proven track record in successful implementation of systems and applications
Primary Responsibilities
- Liaise with Business and IT Stakeholders to satisfy business need
- Ensure that production support is effectively and timeously addressed
- Responsible for driving and implementation of change
- Ability to represent AG on external industry forums
- Identify and manage any risk introduced by changes from both an IT and business perspective
- Identify inefficiencies and champion continuous improvement, not only on the system but also giving input into process improvements
- Collaborating with system architects to define infrastructure to support reporting
- Liaise with the business users and developers regarding requirements for new or improved functionality
- Liaison and relationship building with external vendor to ensure vendor delivery meets business and or industry requirements
- Manage and co-ordinate Vendor prioritization meetings and delivery
- Training and mentoring of junior business analysts in the team
Qualifications & Experience
- Relevant business / commerce degree
- Sound knowledge of the Institutional business processes
- Sound knowledge of best industry practice and best of breed solutions
- Min of 10 years’ experience in an IT environment of which at least half as a lead business analyst or senior business analyst
Competencies
- Strong interest in fund accounting and investment management principles
- In-depth knowledge of fixed income instruments valuations, accruals and tax
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Conscientious
- Excellent analytical and problem solving abilities
- Disciplined and methodical style
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently
- Mentorship and leadership skills
- Attention to detail
- Determined and persistent
- Independent minded
Application Closing Date: 30 November 2018