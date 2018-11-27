Systems Developer

A Leading Insurance Company is seeking Systems Developer who has the ability to explore, interpret, and summarise user requirements to develop well written, concise programming specifications.QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE• Grade 12 and• Relevant technical or business qualification degree or diploma or qualification through experience.• At least 5 years’ programming experience.• Very important – 5 years’ system analysis and design experience. • Very important – Experience in Business Analysis• Experience in RPG ILE on a System i (iSerie/AS400) an advantage. • Experience in both front and back-end web development an advantage• Experience in System I (iSerie/AS400) operational management DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES• Business analysis from user requirements • Outline system specifications• Physical system analysis and design, including:• physical data flows,• file layouts, • common routines and utilities,• program specifications or prototypes Please apply directly, by clicking on the apply button or visit www.insource.co.za for more exciting opportunities.If you have not had any response in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/ positions, we also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting opportunities in our niche area

