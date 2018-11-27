Technical Business Analyst

Technical Business AnalystOur client is looking for a technical BA with 3 to 5 years experience. If you have SQL and Database design experience, UML or another diagramming technique, are familiar with BA frameworks and API’s and Web services, and you have a strong academic background then you are the perfect candidate for this role.Job DescriptionTo analyse and solve business problems using technology and to design and detail technical integrated solutions to this end. To take full responsibility for certain problems and the implementation of solutions, communicating to business stakeholders to ensure requirements are met and exceeded, and take responsibility for UAT. Play a broader role in the team and overall IT space including mentoring and developing staff members, giving input to the health of the team and general IT operation. Job Summary
- Analyse and solve business problems using technology
- Understand requirements of the area and MVP
- Identify and prioritise the key items of work in collaboration with the Product Owner
- Analyse specific business problems and determine solutions
- Analyse integration and system requirements
- Understand impact and dependencies on other IT teams/systems
- Get buy-in from and communicate with stakeholders
- Formulate required specs, diagrams and documentation
- Work with the developers to ensure the understanding of the requirements
- Work with testers and business to ensure that test coverage is complete
- Manage implementation where applicable
- Facilitate and run grooming sessions
- Create test cases
- Be the go-to for information on the project and its implementation on the floor
- Provide 2nd line support or create ad-hoc data exports where needed post project go-live for business if needed
- Take responsibility for certain problems and the implementation of solutions
- Lead the thinking and direction for certain business problems
- Coordinate people involved with this problem or area if applicable
- Prioritise and plan work in conjunction with the Product Owner, business stakeholders, other domains and the team
- Play a broader role within the area
- Play a senior role within the team and assume responsibility for helping the team function
- Assist with developing and mentoring people within the team
- Support the overall wellbeing of our IT systems and help translate the knowledge gained by our team to knowledge that can be shared amounts the floor.
- Reduce legacy
- Improve efficiency
- Improve team process
- Drive quality
- Drive knowledge share
- Be the liaison between business and IT.
- Perform monthly weekend deployments and verification in tandem with the team.
- Help with UAT – creating test cases, facilitation, and managing and analyzing change requests
- Perform monthly reporting to PO and training on the project deliverables.
- Play a broader role within the IT space
- Help identify and raise issues that affect the technology space
- Improve the function of the technology area as a whole
Qualifications & Experience
- At least 3-5 years previous Business Analysis experience in a technical role that demonstrates your ability to function well in a detailed environment with particular concern for accuracy and quality
- Record of problem solving
- Strong academic performance
Competencies
- Understand and have experience in Scrum methodologies
- SQL and database design knowledge
- UML or other diagraming techniques (Sequence/Process/Context etc) and business analysis frameworks and methodologies
- Have experience with enhancing or creating complex integrating systems
- Understand APIs and Web Services
- Good conceptual thinking and critical analytical skills
- Strong ability to handle complexity
- Good communication, facilitation and interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to get things done and self-manage
- Good leadership skills
- Ability to plan and organise
- Self-motivated, takes initiative and positive, friendly and respectful attitude
- Self-learner
- Takes responsibility and is a team player
- Efficient
- Committed and prepared to go the extra mile
- Speaks up when uncertain
- Willingness to learn new skills
- Interest in global IT trends
- Ability to positively influence people to achieve potential
Application Closing Date: 30 November 2018