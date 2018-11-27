Technical Business Analyst

Technical Business AnalystOur client is looking for a technical BA with 3 to 5 years experience. If you have SQL and Database design experience, UML or another diagramming technique, are familiar with BA frameworks and API’s and Web services, and you have a strong academic background then you are the perfect candidate for this role.Job DescriptionTo analyse and solve business problems using technology and to design and detail technical integrated solutions to this end. To take full responsibility for certain problems and the implementation of solutions, communicating to business stakeholders to ensure requirements are met and exceeded, and take responsibility for UAT. Play a broader role in the team and overall IT space including mentoring and developing staff members, giving input to the health of the team and general IT operation. Job Summary

Analyse and solve business problems using technology

Understand requirements of the area and MVP

Identify and prioritise the key items of work in collaboration with the Product Owner

Analyse specific business problems and determine solutions

Analyse integration and system requirements

Understand impact and dependencies on other IT teams/systems

Get buy-in from and communicate with stakeholders

Formulate required specs, diagrams and documentation

Work with the developers to ensure the understanding of the requirements

Work with testers and business to ensure that test coverage is complete

Manage implementation where applicable

Facilitate and run grooming sessions

Create test cases

Be the go-to for information on the project and its implementation on the floor

Provide 2nd line support or create ad-hoc data exports where needed post project go-live for business if needed

Take responsibility for certain problems and the implementation of solutions

Lead the thinking and direction for certain business problems

Coordinate people involved with this problem or area if applicable

Prioritise and plan work in conjunction with the Product Owner, business stakeholders, other domains and the team

Play a broader role within the area

Play a senior role within the team and assume responsibility for helping the team function

Assist with developing and mentoring people within the team

Support the overall wellbeing of our IT systems and help translate the knowledge gained by our team to knowledge that can be shared amounts the floor.

Reduce legacy

Improve efficiency

Improve team process

Drive quality

Drive knowledge share

Be the liaison between business and IT.

Perform monthly weekend deployments and verification in tandem with the team.

Help with UAT – creating test cases, facilitation, and managing and analyzing change requests

Perform monthly reporting to PO and training on the project deliverables.

Play a broader role within the IT space

Help identify and raise issues that affect the technology space

Improve the function of the technology area as a whole

Qualifications & Experience

At least 3-5 years previous Business Analysis experience in a technical role that demonstrates your ability to function well in a detailed environment with particular concern for accuracy and quality

Record of problem solving

Strong academic performance

Competencies

Understand and have experience in Scrum methodologies

SQL and database design knowledge

UML or other diagraming techniques (Sequence/Process/Context etc) and business analysis frameworks and methodologies

Have experience with enhancing or creating complex integrating systems

Understand APIs and Web Services

Good conceptual thinking and critical analytical skills

Strong ability to handle complexity

Good communication, facilitation and interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Ability to get things done and self-manage

Good leadership skills

Ability to plan and organise

Self-motivated, takes initiative and positive, friendly and respectful attitude

Self-learner

Takes responsibility and is a team player

Efficient

Committed and prepared to go the extra mile

Speaks up when uncertain

Willingness to learn new skills

Interest in global IT trends

Ability to positively influence people to achieve potential

Application Closing Date: 30 November 2018

