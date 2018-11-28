Analyst Programmer II ITS Application Integration Technology

Introduction
We currently have a role available for a Analyst Programmer who will be responsible for integration development utilizing the IBM Integration toolset.
Job Specification
– Produce efficient and reliable code and undertake unit testing to the highest standard
– Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions
– Code complex interfaces from specifications
– Develop unit test plans and perform unit, systems and integration testing
– Troubleshoot problems in all development, test, training and live environments
– Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date
– Maintain and support existing applications
– Comply with the SDLC procedures
Minimum Requirements
TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL
– 3 year or relevant IT qualification
– 2 – 4 years proven integration experience
– Must be comfortable and understand OO, SOA and API concepts
– Experience in SQL and relational databases
– Experience in the following is advantageous:
o Websphere Message Broker or IBM Integration Bus
o Unix (AIX)
o WebSphere MQ and MFT
o DataPower
o XML, JSON, SOAP, REST
o JAVA
o Datastage
