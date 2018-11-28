Analyst Programmer II ITS Application Integration Technology

Introduction

We currently have a role available for a Analyst Programmer who will be responsible for integration development utilizing the IBM Integration toolset.

Job Specification

– Produce efficient and reliable code and undertake unit testing to the highest standard

– Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions

– Code complex interfaces from specifications

– Develop unit test plans and perform unit, systems and integration testing

– Troubleshoot problems in all development, test, training and live environments

– Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date

– Maintain and support existing applications

– Comply with the SDLC procedures

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

– 3 year or relevant IT qualification

– 2 – 4 years proven integration experience

– Must be comfortable and understand OO, SOA and API concepts

– Experience in SQL and relational databases

– Experience in the following is advantageous:

o Websphere Message Broker or IBM Integration Bus

o Unix (AIX)

o WebSphere MQ and MFT

o DataPower

o XML, JSON, SOAP, REST

o JAVA

o Datastage

