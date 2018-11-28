Angular 6 Developer

Job Title – Angular 6 Developer (Intermediate and Senior)

Job Type – Permanent

Location – Cape Town (Woodstock)

Salary – Up to R800,000

Start Date – January 2019

I am delighted to say I am working with one of the largest data science institutions in South Africa, located in the heart of Woodstock. We are currently looking to take on a team of experienced Angular 2+ Developers My client is not your average organisation; their environment consists of a range of open and close source technologies, and simultaneously deliver high class. They attract the brightest minds within the IT field to produce the best results for their internationally renowned clients.

They are currently looking to expand their team of Angular 2+ Developers to be working on their exciting projects as they continue to grow their established organisation. Ideal time for those who wish to progress further in their career with a forward thinking organisation.

Candidate Essentials & Desirable Skills:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Front end Development, with the relevant exposure to Angular 6 (Angular 2+ is accepted as training will be given).

Must understand and have experience in front end tech i.e. JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS etc.

To be a dynamic and passionate developer keen to explore niche tech

We are simply looking for passionate developers with the relevant technical background and experience who are looking to propel their career to the next level.

What we will do:

We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in.

Salary depends on experience but is always competitive plus

Take the next step!

Are you truly collaborative? Succeeding with us means respecting, understanding and trusting colleagues and clients. Challenging others and being challenged in return. Being passionate about what you do. Driving yourself forward, always wanting to do things the right way. Does that sound like you? Then you have the right stuff to join us. Apply now.

If you would like more details please feel free to get in touch providing your contact number to (email address) for an informal chat about the role.

